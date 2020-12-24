<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T9TyveDbMZc?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced early Thursday that he and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, had reached an agreement on the long-anticipated Brexit deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The difficulty of reaching the post-Brexit trade deal worked out by the two leaders had cost more than one British politician their political career over the past years. Johnson vowed during his own election campaign to “Get Brexit Done.”

“It was a long and winding road, but we have got a good deal to show for it. This moment marks the end of a long voyage,” von der Leyen said.

The agreement came just a few days before the end of the official transition period on December 31, 2020.

It must still be ratified by the British and European parliaments, but if approved, the agreement will take effect on January 1, 2021 – four and a half years after the British people voted to leave the European Union in what is now called “Brexit.”

In making the announcement on Thursday, Johnson said, “We’ve taken back control of our laws and our destiny. . . For the first time since 1973, we will be an independent coastal nation with full control of our own waters.”