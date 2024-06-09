Photo Credit: courtesy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz announced Sunday they have decided to appoint Likud MK Danny Danon as Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations.

The current Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, is stepping down from the post in November.

“MK Danon has considerable experience in the international arena and there is no doubt that his talents and experience will find expression at this time,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a brief statement.

Danon said in a separate statement, “Since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War, I have been fighting to defend Israel’s position in the world in a variety of ways. Last week, I hosted Ambassador Nikki Haley in Israel, an important visit, and one of many such visits of world leaders who came to Israel at my invitation since the tragedy of October 7.

“At a time when the State of Israel is fighting on a large number of fronts, each of us must do the best within our skills and experience. This is how I acted in the past, and this is how I will continue to act in the future,” the lawmaker said.

Danon has challenged the government’s decisions about the war and thus also presents a threat to Netanyahu’s leadership of the party. Appointing Danon to the position of UN Ambassador is a way to mitigate that threat by distancing the lawmaker geographically as well as politically.

The appointment is to be submitted for government approval — essentially a foregone approval — after which Danon will begin his second term as Israeli Ambassador to the UN.

Danon served in the Knesset from 2009 to 2015 and re-entered the Knesset in 2022 after having served as Israel’s 17th Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2015 to 2020.