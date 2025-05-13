Photo Credit: courtesy, UNIFIL

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has announced – albeit reluctantly – that it has uncovered more than 225 Hezbollah weapons caches in southern Lebanon since a ceasefire with Israel took effect November 27, 2024.

The presence of the weapons is a blatant violation of the terms of the ceasefire.

Nevertheless, the UN “peacekeeping” force did what it could to minimize the revelation.

In a brief statement released Monday, UNIFIL said, “Since November, with UNIFIL support, the LAF (Lebanese Armed Forces) has redeployed to more than 120 permanent positions south of the Litani.

“Full deployment is hindered by the presence of Israeli forces in Lebanese territory,” UNIFIL claimed.

“Peacekeepers have found over 225 weapons caches and referred them to the LAF,” the UN force added in a final note.

The ceasefire agreement calls for the removal of all Hezbollah terrorists, infrastructure and weaponry everywhere south of the Litani River.

Due to repeated violations of that agreement, however, Israel’s military has been forced to maintain a vigilant watch over the area and intervene almost daily to eliminate Hezbollah operatives, military sites and weapons stockpiles.

Last week, the IDF killed senior Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists who were involved in arms smuggling and cross-border attacks, along with various weapons storage sites across the country.

Unlike the aftermath of the Second Lebanon War in 2006 – which ended with a similar ceasefire agreement that was immediately ignored by the UN, Lebanese officials and Hezbollah – this time Israel has pledged to enforce the agreement and respond immediately, on its own, to violations.

The decision was important, and wise, inasmuch as both Hamas and Hezbollah have violated the agreement on a near-daily basis in an effort to re-establish a deadly threat to Israelis across the border.

