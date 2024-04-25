Photo Credit: WhiteHouse.gov

For the first time since October 7, 2023, when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists invaded Israel, slaughtering some 1,200 people and abducting 253 others, 18 nations are standing together to demand that the terror group must ‘Let our people go.’

Citizens of the United States and 17 other nations were among those who were abducted by the terrorists and dragged into captivity.

A temporary ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas in November led to the release of 110 of the captives, but as with all other agreements, Hamas violated the ceasefire and stopped releasing the captives.

On Thursday morning, the 18 nations released a joint statement demanding that Hamas immediately release all the remaining hostages.

The full text of the statement follows.

Joint Statement from the Leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom Calling for the Release of the Hostages Held in Gaza

“We call for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza for over 200 days. They include our own citizens. The fate of the hostages and the civilian population in Gaza, who are protected under international law, is of international concern.

“We emphasize that the deal on the table to release the hostages would bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, that would facilitate a surge of additional necessary humanitarian assistance to be delivered throughout Gaza, and lead to the credible end of hostilities. Gazans would be able to return to their homes and their lands with preparations beforehand to ensure shelter and humanitarian provisions.

“We strongly support the ongoing mediation efforts in order to bring our people home. We reiterate our call on Hamas to release the hostages, and let us end this crisis so that collectively we can focus our efforts on bringing peace and stability to the region.”