The international WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook platforms crashed worldwide Monday evening (Israel time).

Facebook products – such as “Messenger” – are also down. WhatsApp Web – the desktop version of the platform – is showing a “computer not connected” message.

The three platforms are owned by Facebook mogul and American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

Users reported crashes in Israel and around the planet on all three social media messenging services, starting at around 4:41 pm BST (11:41 ET), according to the website Downdetector.

It’s not yet clear what caused the social media blackout. Twitter, which is not owned by Zuckerberg, remains untouched.

