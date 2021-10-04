Photo Credit: WhatsApp / Wikimedia / public domain

The international WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook platforms crashed worldwide Monday evening (Israel time).

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Facebook products – such as “Messenger” – are also down. WhatsApp Web – the desktop version of the platform – is showing a “computer not connected” message.

The three platforms are owned by Facebook mogul and American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook App (@facebookapp) October 4, 2021

Users reported crashes in Israel and around the planet on all three social media messenging services, starting at around 4:41 pm BST (11:41 ET), according to the website Downdetector.

It’s not yet clear what caused the social media blackout. Twitter, which is not owned by Zuckerberg, remains untouched.

Here we go again. Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/4IRlftkqZW — azri.ayie (@darth_irza) October 4, 2021