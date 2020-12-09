Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screen grab

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced Wednesday evening that anyone whose novel coronavirus test results return with negative results may trim their isolation period from 14 down to 10 days.

Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy informed HMO clinics across the country should prepare to begin administering the new COVID-19 vaccine on December 20 to Israelis.

According to Israel’s Health Ministry there were 1,719 newly diagnosed coronavirus infections on Tuesday out of the 69,778 tests that were administered, resulting in a 2.5 percent positivity rate. Of those, 310 patients were listed in serious condition, including 113 currently relying on ventilation for life support.

At present there are 14,905 Israelis actively battling the coronavirus. The death toll in Israel has reached 2,932.