Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

On Saturday night (April 25), the number of confirmed COVID-19 novel coronavirus cases in the State of Israel had risen to 15,298.

Of those, 127 patients were in serious condition – 7.3 percent fewer than those a day earlier – a figure including 99 currently on life support with a ventilator. At least 98 patients are listed in fair condition. Most of those ill with the virus – 8,439 Israelis – have mild symptoms.

Sadly, 199 Israelis have lost their lives to COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry.

On a brighter note, at least 6,435 Israelis have recovered from the virus. The number of those who have recovered now exceeds the number of new diagnoses for the tenth day in a row.

According to the Health Ministry, 11,799 COVID-19 tests were carried out on Friday.

At present, 408 patients are hospitalized and 5,693 more people are fighting the virus at home. Another 1,762 Israelis are receiving treatment at specially dedicated hotels, while 801 more people are awaiting a decision on where to go, and whether they will receive treatment at a hotel, a hospital, or simply stay home to fight the virus.