Photo Credit: Courtesy, BioNTech / Wikimedia

A third booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is now being made available to Israelis ages 30 and up.

The decision was made Tuesday in accordance with a recommendation of the Coronavirus Vaccine Advisory Team, the Health Ministry’s Epidemic Treatment Team and members of the Monitoring Committee for Vaccine Utility and Safety.

The booster shot was approved last Friday for Israelis ages 40 and up. Just a few days earlier, the third dose was approved for those ages 50 and up.

A third dose of the vaccine was approved at the start of August for Israelis ages 60 and up.

At present, children ages 12 to 18 in Israel are not allowed to receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine – but that could change at any time, since the fourth wave of the COVID-19 Delta variant is still on the rise.