Photo Credit: Public Domain

The public is being asked to pray for the health and well-being of the Sanz-Klausenburger Rebbe of Netanya, Rabbi Zvi Elimelech Halberstam. (His brother, Rabbi Shmuel Dovid, is the present Sanz-Klausenburger Rebbe of Brooklyn.)

The Rebbe’s name for prayers is: Tzvi Elimelech ben Chaya Nechama, for a swift and complete recovery along with all others among the People of Israel in need of healing.

The Rebbe, 67, felt “extremely weak” for the past several days and although he was known to be extremely careful in observing the Israeli Health Ministry guidelines, upon being tested for the virus earlier this week was found to be positive for COVID-19.

At present the Rebbe is reportedly in “good condition” and resting at home, where the Rebbe is to remain in quarantine for the Rosh Hashana holiday.

The Sanzer Hassidim have been asked to refrain from coming to Netanya to pray with the Rebbe, as were those who live in the area.