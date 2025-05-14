Photo Credit: Ray Shrewsberry / Pixabay

A new study focused on early detection of cancer has combined artificial intelligence (AI) technology with the highly developed olfactory capabilities of specially trained dogs.

“This is a breakthrough that enhances our ability to detect malignancies early, when the chances of successful treatment are greatest,” said Prof. Meirav Ben-David, Head of the Oncology Institute at Assuta Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

“Because the test is non-invasive and painless, it can be performed frequently and tailored to an individual’s personal risk factors. We are also working to refine the dogs’ ability to differentiate between various types of cancer.”

The study, which is taking place at Assuta Ramat HaHayal Hospital in Tel Aviv, is led by the innovation arm of RISE—Assuta Medical Centers and the network’s oncology division.

The technology was developed by the Israeli startup ‘SpotitEarly’, which has created a unique, US-patented method capable of detecting four types of cancer — lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal — which together represent approximately 50 percent of all new cancer cases.

The company intends to expand its capabilities to include additional types of cancer, a spokesperson said.

More than $8 million has been invested in the company to date, including funds from two Israeli investors: The Menomadin Foundation and Hanko Ventures. The Menomadin Foundation, a major investor in the initiative, has been working with the company since its early stages, according to foundation CEO Dr. Merav Galili.

How Does It Work?

Patients breathe into a specially designed face mask for three minutes. The mask is then sent to the company’s laboratory, where trained beagle dogs analyze the sample under the supervision of an AI system. Each sample undergoes three to five examinations to ensure high accuracy.

To date, more than 1,400 participants, primarily ages 40 to 70 have taken the test, which demonstrated a 94 percent accuracy rate.

“This is a tool with the potential to save lives,” Assuta CEO Gidi Leshetz noted. “It is non-invasive, simple, and, most importantly, has the power to create real change for patients. Early detection has been proven to save lives.”

SpotitEarly co-founder Ariel Ben Dayan said his company’s partnership with a leading healthcare provider in Israel “brings us significantly closer to realizing the company’s vision.”

