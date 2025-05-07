Photo Credit: Omer Fichman / Flash 90

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center and the State of Massachusetts will establish an ARC Accelerator, to serve as a soft landing pad for ARC startups coming from Israel and other sites around the world.

Massachusetts contains more than 1,000 biotech firms and internationally recognized academic medical institutions along with $8 billion in biopharma investment from 2023 and an active startup ecosystem.

The ARC initiative will accelerate the development of digital and AI healthcare solutions, focusing on three key areas: advanced diagnostic tools, digital health platforms, and workforce support technologies.

“They had many options to choose from, but our state stood out because we are already a global hub for health care innovation with unmatched talent,” Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said.

“By combining our innovation model with Massachusetts’ unparalleled healthcare ecosystem, we can accelerate AI technologies that address the most pressing challenges facing patients and providers globally,” Director General of Sheba Medical Center Professor Yitshak Kreiss added.

ARC will begin operations in early 2026.

