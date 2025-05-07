Photo Credit: Omer Fichman / Flash 90
Sheba Medical Center

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center and the State of Massachusetts will establish an ARC Accelerator, to serve as a soft landing pad for ARC startups coming from Israel and other sites around the world.

Massachusetts contains more than 1,000 biotech firms and internationally recognized academic medical institutions along with $8 billion in biopharma investment from 2023 and an active startup ecosystem.

Advertisement


The ARC initiative will accelerate the development of digital and AI healthcare solutions, focusing on three key areas: advanced diagnostic tools, digital health platforms, and workforce support technologies.

“They had many options to choose from, but our state stood out because we are already a global hub for health care innovation with unmatched talent,” Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said.

“By combining our innovation model with Massachusetts’ unparalleled healthcare ecosystem, we can accelerate AI technologies that address the most pressing challenges facing patients and providers globally,” Director General of Sheba Medical Center Professor Yitshak Kreiss added.

ARC will begin operations in early 2026.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article3 IDF Soldiers Hurt in Judea & Samaria Terror Attacks
Next articleHouthis Fire Missile at Israel But Hit Saudi Arabia
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR