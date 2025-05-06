Photo Credit: Wikipedia / Public Domain

(European Jewish Press via JNS) From April 19 to April 26, 1920, world powers gathered in San Remo on Italy’s Riviera to determine the fate of former Ottoman territories following World War I. The San Remo Conference, attended by the prime ministers of Britain, France and Italy, along with representatives from Japan, Greece and Belgium, played a decisive role in shaping the modern Middle East.

Marking the 105th anniversary of the conference, European Coalition for Israel (ECI) founding director Tomas Sandell reflected on its historical significance at a commemorative event held last week at the Grand Hotel des Anglais in Sanremo. The event was co-hosted by the Associazione Italia–Israele Savona and Associazione Italia–Israele Ventimiglia Sanremo International.

Advertisement





“Exactly 105 years ago, the San Remo Resolution was signed here, promising a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine,” said Sandell. “It paved the way for the rebirth of the Jewish state in 1948.”

Describing the region’s modern history as “a drama in four acts,” Sandell noted that San Remo also has its dark chapters. During World War II, the Villa Devachan, where the peace conference was held, was repurposed by the Nazis as the regional SS headquarters. It is remembered today more for the torture and execution of 14 Italian partisans than its earlier diplomatic legacy.

After the war, many Holocaust survivors sought refuge in British Mandatory Palestine. The first ships carrying Jewish survivors from Europe departed from Ligurian ports such as La Spezia and Savona, near Sanrem; it was part of the larger effort that culminated in the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

Sandell said the “fourth act” of the San Remo story is just beginning, with efforts underway to establish a permanent heritage site and educational center in the city.

“While modern Israel is accused by some of land grabbing and settler colonialism, what happened in San Remo in 1920 was precisely the opposite,” Sandell argued. “It was the international legal recognition of the Jewish people’s right to reconstitute their national home in Eretz Israel after nearly 1,800 years in exile.”

He emphasized that the San Remo Resolution aligned with the emerging principle of national self-determination, championed by U.S. President Woodrow Wilson at the 1919 Paris Peace Conference.

Of the mandate areas established in 1920, including those that became Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, many have since endured chronic instability or descended into failed statehood. In contrast, Sandell noted, modern-day Israel has become a vibrant democracy with a dynamic economy, despite ongoing security challenges.

The San Remo Conference was also notable for inviting both Jewish and Arab delegations to participate in discussions about the region’s future. “At this pivotal moment in history,” Sandell said, “we need more such meeting places to envision a peaceful future in the Middle East.”

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Share this article on WhatsApp: