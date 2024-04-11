Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

During a festive Eid al-Fitr gathering, marking the conclusion of Ramadan, in the Parkside area of West Philadelphia on Wednesday at approximately 2:30 PM, three individuals sustained gunshot wounds, according to police reports. A thousand people attended the event, and the authorities said it was a miracle there were no fatalities. The shooting took place near the Philadelphia Masjid, a mosque located at 4700 Wyalusing Avenue.

According to Wiki, Eid al-Fitr is a holiday of forgiveness, peace, community, and brotherhood.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated that two groups within the park engaged in gunfire, resulting in approximately 30 shots being discharged.

A #Philadelphia police officer was assigned to an Eid al-Fitr celebration when she heard gun shots and saw a teen armed w/ a rifle. The officer fired her weapon striking the teen. She then transported the wounded teen to the hospital. This is the assault rifle @6abc #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/BvUIGaxawt — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) April 10, 2024

Amid the gunfire, an officer confronted a 15-year-old male suspect wielding a rifle, injuring the teen in the shoulder and leg. The officer promptly disarmed the individual and ensured the teen’s transportation to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition, and the officer was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation, according to a police statement.

Police investigators say a total of five weapons were recovered at the scene of the event. The five suspects include four males and one female between the ages of 15 and 21.

A 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and a 15-year-old boy presented at the hospital with a gunshot injury to his hands. Both victims are reported to be in stable condition.

Commissioner Bethel noted that in the confusion, a police vehicle collided with a 15-year-old female, resulting in her fracturing a leg. Bethel conveyed the department’s prayers for her recovery.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker tweeted: “In the midst of Eid al-Fitr, a Holy Day of celebration, our city’s Muslim community experienced a sacrilegious act of gun violence today in a West Philadelphia Park. Every community of faith has the absolute right and need to worship in peace. We stand united with the Muslim community, and vow to work together to restore balance and light to our communities.”

#Philadelphia ?? There is a massive police response underway in the Parkside section of Philadelphia after a reported shooting. pic.twitter.com/ShvDWVTkK9 — Politics World Wide Web (@PetrosVarelas) April 10, 2024

Commissioner Bethel told CBS News Philadelphia that public schools were closed in observance of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, resulting in a significant presence of children at the event. “The schools are closed today. There is a school in the backdrop, as well as the church here, but there is no school today. The schools were closed because of the celebration today and the holiday. We’re fortunate also at this time period to not have any kids out here.”

Kevin Bethel Philadelphia Police Commissioner: “We have five individuals under arrest” pic.twitter.com/F1jh2Z136c — AɯƙɯαɾԃMαɱα™® (@Aspiemama_107) April 10, 2024

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey tweeted, “My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro tweeted, Eid should always be a time of joy for our Muslim neighbors — and I grieve for every member of the Philadelphia Muslim community whose celebration was shattered by gun violence today.”

For the record, no one in Philly sounded surprised on Wednesday that a bunch of Muslims started shooting each other on their holiday.