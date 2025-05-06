Photo Credit: DemoCast / Wikimedia

Prof. Andrew Gould Bostom, 70, an American physician, author, and critic of Islam, and a former associate professor of medicine and researcher at Brown University’s medical school, last week sent a letter to the Joint Federal Task Force on Antisemitism, suggesting that the Anti-Defamation League has gone to extraordinary lengths to hide and remove from their website “scientific data revealing disproportionate extreme Muslim antisemitism in Western Europe and the US.”

Bostom’s focus on Islam began in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001, which prompted him to read extensively, including all available works by Gisèle Littman, pen name “Bat Ye’or.” He connected with Littman through a correspondence facilitated by Daniel Pipes and later invited her to speak at Brown University, after which she became a close mentor to him.

In 2005, Bostom published “The Legacy of Jihad,” an analysis of jihad drawing on translations and interpretations of Islamic primary sources by other scholars. He later edited “The Legacy of Islamic Antisemitism” (2008), an anthology combining primary texts and scholarly studies on Muslim antisemitism. His third major work, “Sharia versus Freedom: The Legacy of Islamic Totalitarianism,” appeared in 2012. Bostom has also contributed articles to the New York Post, Washington Times, New York Daily News, National Review, American Thinker, Pajamas Media, FrontPage Magazine, and Blaze Media (See: Data on Muslim antisemitism: An exchange).

“The ADL has gone to great lengths to hide and remove their very own findings regarding antisemitism in the Muslim communities of Western Europe and the United States,” explained Bostom. “This is not the action of an organization trying to educate and solve a problem. What are their motives? Is this a move to appease not only Muslims, but also Progressives and Woke culture, prioritizing politics over the safety of Jews?”

Before making his concerns public, Bostom contacted the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to share his findings. In response, he received a statement from Mayan Lazarovich, the ADL’s Director of International Communications, which read:

Our goal has been to enhance the comparative value of the G100 project [Note: ADL’s “Global (G)100 project” includes Western Europe & the US] by focusing on variables that are broadly generalizable across countries and regions—such as education and age. In contrast, religious affiliation has proven less generalizable due to significant variability in definition, measurement, and representation across national contexts.

She added:

Importantly, we want to reassure you that religious affiliation continues to be measured as part of the G100. In accordance with academic norms, we now reserve full demographic cross-tabulations – especially those involving identity variables like religion—until our internal research and peer-reviewed analysis is complete.

Bostom views the decision to remove previously public data without explanation as deeply concerning. He questions why information that had been accessible for years would suddenly require removal under the pretext of “peer review.”

Bostom proclaimed: “We as a society, especially organizations like ADL whose mission is to expose and combat antisemitism, must not fear anticipated excuses and accusations by cynical detractors who have deliberately weaponized false allegations of Islamophobia. The ADL must not self-censor its own objective findings about Muslim antisemitism supported by hard survey data. Otherwise, the bigots will have won, and this particularly common and virulent form of Jew-hatred will continue to fester, unopposed.”

