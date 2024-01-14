Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israelis across the country took 100 minutes out of their day at 11 am Sunday (January 14, 2024) to mark 100 days since the invasion and abduction of 250 people in southern Israel by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist and their allies from Gaza.

One hundred days since the slaughter of more than 1,200 people in dozens of communities and several military bases along Israel’s border with Gaza.

Advertisement





One hundred days since Hamas orchestrated some of the most horrific atrocities ever perpetrated against the Jewish People, worse in some cases than those by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

And so Israelis took a 100-minute break on Sunday to honor those who remain in captivity, and all those who have been wounded and those who have died in the effort to restore the security of the country’s population. To honor the fight for Israel’s survival.

Here are the numbers as we arrive at this 100-day point:

* 1,395 Israelis have died, some of them after heinous tortures.

* 136 hostages are still being held captive, including many no longer alive.

* 188 soldiers have been killed in ground operations against Hamas in Gaza.

* 126,000 Israelis have been displaced from their homes, including many who no longer have homes to return to, due to their destruction by Hamas.

* 206,080 Israelis are unemployed as a result of the ongoing war.

* 10,876 Red Alert incoming rocket warning sirens have activated in Israel. In some cases, the life-saving sirens were not triggered and rockets fired from Gaza landed in Israeli communities.

* 22,000 targets have been struck by Israeli military forces in Gaza.

* 8,000-plus Hamas terrorists and their allies have been eliminated in Gaza.

“Israel will continue the war against Hamas until victory. We will not be stopped by anyone,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a briefing with Israeli reporters on Saturday night.

“No one will stop us, not The Hague, not the axis of evil and not anyone else.”