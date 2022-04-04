Photo Credit: IDF / Twitter

Israel’s rhythmic gymnastics star Linoy Ashram announced Monday that she has decided to retire.

Speaking tearfully at a news conference, the 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist said, “Athletes need to know when to retire, and as far as I’m concerned, I achieved my dream.

Advertisement



“I reached my professional peak, and I decided that this is the right time to continue on the same path, but this time from the other side of the mat.”

Current Israel Olympic Committee President and former Olympic judoka medalist Yael Arad praised Ashram, calling her an “incredible athlete, but also an exemplary person.” Arad told reporters “We will be by her side all the way.”

Ashram, who brought home the gold last year from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics’ rhythmic gymnastics all-around competition, has won nearly 100 medals from various international competitions since her start in 2014.

From this point forward, the medalist said, she will become a member of the coaching staff for the Israeli national gymnastics team.