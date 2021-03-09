Photo Credit: Tsahi Ben-Ami / Flash 90

Kenny Rozenberg, the American billionaire father of 28-year-old observant Jerusalem resident Eli Rozenberg — who recently became the controlling shareholder of El Al Airlines — arrived in Israel on Monday to become an oleh chadash (new immigrant) in the Jewish State.

Israel Grants Permit to Rozenberg for Control of El Al Airlines

Advertisement



The elder Rozenberg, one of the wealthiest Jews in the United States, was welcomed in an official statement by Israel’s Transport Ministry.

Rozenberg’s aliyah, in “these uncertain times,” the ministry said, “is a testament to the strength of Israeli society and economy and illustrates the immigrants’ tremendous contribution to Israel’s economy.”

Transportation Minister Miri Regev was present at the opening ceremony Monday at Ben Gurion International Airport when El Al launched its “green flights” program, which requires passengers to take a rapid COVID test prior to boarding the aircraft. The first green flight departed Monday from Tel Aviv, en route to New York.