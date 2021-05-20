Photo Credit: Pure DOPE Magazine

Erica Mena, an American television personality best known for her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: New York, a fact that makes me sad because I never watched it so I am deprived of the privilege of boycotting it. Why? Because the half Puerto Rican, half Dominican former “video vixen” hates Jews. With a passion. And she shares it with Twitter, the social network that banned President Donald Trump.

I opted not to share with you the live Tweets because Erica Mena’s profile image is not suitable for a family newspaper. My apologies to John-Paul Pagano who shared them, sorry I can’t give you the traffic.

Here goes, tweet no. 1 from this influencer, May 16, 2021, at 11:56 PM:

“I’m so disgusted with Israel. These Jewish people are really killing children and stealing from these innocent people. A real special place in hell for them all. #FreePalestine.”

And tweet no. 2, next day, May 17, 2021, at 2:46 PM:

“I stand with (Palestinian flag emoji)! I don’t care what anyone has to say. If you think it’s okay to kill young innocent children and remove people from their homes, you can go to hell along with the devils of Israel that are taking part in a genocide right now as we speak.”

As in the case of so many celebrities, you have to wonder what came first, the anti-Semitism or the event that drove them to spill it out.

Stay cool and avoid Arab mobs on the street. Apparently, there’s Palestinian wilding going around.