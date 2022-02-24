Photo Credit: Portal for Agriculture, Nature and the Environment

An orchard in Moshav Keshet on the Golan Heights suffered enormous and deliberate damage to several hundred trees 3 to 4-years old Wednesday night, the Portal for Agriculture, Nature and the Environment reported. This is the second incident that follows the evacuation of an invading herd from the Bedouin village of Tuba Zangaria some three months ago.

It appears that the invaders decided to avenge one more time the order they received to leave the area. Wednesday night they destroyed an orchard belonging to Moshav Keshet, near the orchard of Ma’ale Gamla, which was damaged in the previous revenge attack.

A threatening letter was found at the scene, which clearly indicates who were the perpetrators, seeing as the letter was a declaration of war.

Wednesday’s attack follows a series of very serious attacks in recent days in northern Israel on Yavne’el, Ilaniya, Havat Amud, and Ma’ale Gilboa.

HaShomer HaChadash, an Israeli association engaged in the preservation of open pastures, assistance to farmers, and education to Zionism and agriculture, visited the attacked site and launched assistance and guarding operations.

Last Saturday, six residents of Tuba Zangaria were arrested on suspicion of breaking into the Golani Museum at the memorial site at the Golani Junction and stealing several old weapons on display. The weapons can’t fire.

A resident of Tuba Zangaria was arrested on February 2 on suspicion of setting fire to two Redimix plants that produce concrete for the construction industry. The suspect was on his way to a third plant when he was caught. Police suspect the arson was in response to pay for protection.