Photo Credit: Screenshot from YouTube
Regavim spokesperson Naomi Kahn explaining the cost of water theft in the Negev, Aug 5, 2021.

As your water bills become more expensive, there are those who continue to benefit at your expense, notes Regavim spokesperson Naomi Kahn. It turns out Israeli taxpayers pay for water usage in the illegal Bedouin encampments in the Negev.

Advertisement

It looks like what happens in the Negev doesn’t really stay in the Negev. It digs deep into your pockets up north.

“Last week, the State Comptroller’s report confirmed what we’ve been saying for many years about water theft,” states the Regavim organization. “It’s easy to understand why those who receive ‘free’ water are not bothered by the current situation. But what about water companies that suffer losses of millions of shekels every year – why don’t they care? Watch and find out.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNasrallah Threatening War Even as Druze in South Lebanon Reject Hezbollah
Next articleMoral Anorexia in the Cognitive War Against Israel
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...