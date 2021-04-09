Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday evening with the Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett, as part of the efforts to form a new coalition government. This was the first time ever that Bennett has been invited to the official residence of the Netanyahu family on Balfour Street in Rehavia, Jerusalem. Netanyahu’s previous meetings with Bennett have only taken place in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Ma’ariv cited political sources involved in the details of the meeting, who revealed that “Bennett was invited to Balfour to hold a reconciliation with Sara Netanyahu.”

According to News 12, in the fast and furious days of the eve of the 2013 elections, Sara Netanyahu turned to a businessman close to her to have a private investigator find out dirt on Bennett and his wife Gilat. The Netanyahu family vehemently denied the report at the time, but, clearly, someone gathered information about Naftali Bennett and his wife.

According to News 12, the prime minister’s wife sent a handwritten letter to a man who was supposed to provide her with confidential information, in which she demanded that he delve into the history of Naftali Bennett—then the young and promising chairman of Habayit Hayehudi Party, a rising political star, and his wife Gilat.

According to the News 12 report, Mrs. Netanyahu wrote the following in her handwriting: “From the findings, it is not possible to understand whether he completed a law degree or didn’t at the Hebrew University, how many years did you study there? How do they know that he developed Netanyahu’s educational plan while working for him? That is not true.”

Correspondence at the center of Case 4000 indictment against Benjamin Netanyahu shows how the Netanyahu couple allegedly acted, in a systematic and orderly manner, through the controlling owner of the Walla website, Shaul Alovich, and the Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, to destroy and eliminate Naftali Bennett politically during the 2013 elections. The prime minister’s requests to try and harm Bennett by publishing defamatory information about his wife Gilat appeared in Shaul Alovich’s interrogation by the police in Case 4000.

At the time, Bennett responded in a scathing post: “I am sorry for you, Mr. Netanyahu. You personally endeavored to contact the Walla owners to hurt my wife. This is a disgusting and cowardly act. Shame on you. I married Gilat, a wonderful woman, an Israeli from a secular ​​home suffused with values, and together we established a wonderful Religious-Zionist home. My family is the pride of my life. Do not apologize to me. I’m not interested. Apologize to my wife.”

According to a News 12 report, against the background of the 2013 polls that predicted 15 seats for Habayit Hayehudi at the expense of the Likud, Sara Netanyahu met with a man who apparently finally provided her with the information on the Bennetts the prime minister’s wife was interested in. To remind you, Bennett served as Netanyahu’s chief of staff from 2006-2007 (Ayelet Shaked was director of Netanyahu’s office). According to reports, Bennett and Shaked quarreled with Netanyahu either quit or were fired. Sara Netanyahu, who was looking for slime on Bennett, was very angry at the meager report she received.

The report submitted to Sara Netanyahu was so meager that it did not even include widely known details. Sara Netanyahu continued her handwritten letter, this time with many question marks [punctuation marks appear in the original]: “Was he or wasn’t he fired from his job for Netanyahu ??? and when ??? Was he fired or not fired from his job as CEO of Yesha Council ?? If he was fired, why was he fired? When?”

Sara Netanyahu sought to investigate suspicion of financial irregularities in Bennett’s conduct: “Are there any financial problems regarding the funds of the Yesha Council, and which? Where did he raise all his donations and money for his primaries?”

She also sought information about Bennett’s political conduct – and her handwriting is clear, and in many cases, the keywords are underlined: “Did he do inappropriate things as part of his takeover of the Habayit Hayehudi Party? Did he eliminate [NRP bigwigs] Zevulun Orlev or Daniel Hershkovich?”

At the same time, Sara Netanyahu wrote her informant [punctuation marks originally]: “You claimed that his wife did Teshuva 13 years ago! How do you explain that about 5 years ago she was seen at events in tight jeans, a bare belly, a spaghetti tank top! ??!?”

Sara Netanyahu even claimed that Gilat Bennett is not really religious: “Why did you not even mention the fact that his wife cooked until about two years ago in a non-kosher restaurant that served seafood, shrimp and pork … You never spotted the fact that his wife is secular and left-wing.”

The name of Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Noni Mozes, Benjamin Netanyahu’s co-defendant in Case 2000, also appeared in the defamation-seeking letter. This is what Sara Netanyahu wrote about Moses: “Why does Noni Mozes support him and promote him? Flattering service articles flatter in [weekend supplement] ‘7 Days’ about Ayelet.”

After the Thursday meeting, which lasted several hours, a joint statement was issued by the Likud and Yamina parties, saying: “The meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett has now ended. The meeting was conducted in a good spirit and positive atmosphere. It was agreed that they would meet again.”

On Thursday, Maariv quoted people close to the Netanyahu family as saying that the fact that for the first time in his political life, Years after slamming Netanyahu’s door behind him, Bennett was invited to the residence on Balfour Street indicates the Netanyahu family’s burning desire to come to terms with the Yamina chairman and take steps to bring him closer to a Netanyahu-led coalition government.

“Among other things, Bennett was invited to Balfour to hold a reconciliation between himself and the prime minister’s wife,” they said. “The extended invitation was Mrs. Netanyahu’s idea, and she told her associates that she had never objected to such a visit by Bennett and that she would welcome him with joy.”

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall and see the joy on her face…