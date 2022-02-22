Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

You should read the letter below. It was tweeted Monday night by Religious Zionism chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich. The letter was sent out on October 19, 2021, to a member of the European Parliament, asking him to join an anti-Israel petition organized by Joint Arab List MK Aida Touma-Sliman against Israeli construction in Area E1.

The Judea and Samaria Supreme Planning Committee has been discussing an E-1 construction plan to connect Ma’ale Adumim and Jerusalem. The plan covers an area of about 3,000 acres, most of it is state land, with the construction of about 3,500 housing units at its center. Of course, should the plan be endorsed, it would bring an end to a future, contiguous Palestinian State. Located as it is at the narrowest point in Judea and Samaria, it would effectively prevent the free flow of traffic between the PA’s main southern and northern districts.

Advertisement



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was forced by our biggest friends and allies in Washington to suspend the discussions of the proposed construction, even without the petition. But MK Smotrich pointed out, rightfully so, that “Raz, a member of the Bennett and Shaked coalition, addresses members of the European Parliament while he is part of the coalition, Slanders Israel with lies and urges them to sign a declaration against the State of Israel. And now, thanks to Bennett and Shaked, he is not doing so as a delusional fringe of the extreme left but as a senior coalition partner. Shame.”

אז @mossi_raz, חבר בקואליציה של בנט ושקד, פונה לחברי הפרלמנט האירופי בעודו חלק מהקואליציה, מוציא דיבתה של ישראל רעה בשקרים ומפציר בהם לחתום על הצהרה נגד מדינת ישראל. ועכשיו, בזכות בנט ושקד, הוא לא עושה את זה כשוליים סהרוריים של השמאל הקיצוני אלא כשותף בכיר בקואליציה. בושה. pic.twitter.com/RqclwfTGup — בצלאל סמוטריץ’ (@bezalelsm) February 21, 2022

Now the letter:

Nuff said.