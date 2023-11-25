Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO

The first group of 13 Israeli hostages returned to Israel Friday evening, to the joy and relief of their families and the rest of the country.

Advertisement





Details are slowly beginning to emerge about the challenges endured by the hostages during their captivity. According to Israeli diplomatic correspondent Amit Segal, the hostages reported that their captors ran out of food for them. Segal also reported that while being shuttled to the Egyptian border, (“innocent”) Gazan civilians stoned their vehicle, and the hostages thought it was going to end in a lynch.

In addition, 11 foreign citizens were released in a separate deal between Hamas and Iran.

Of the Israeli citizens, four children, three mothers and six elderly ladies were released by Hamas in exchange for 39 female and teenage terrorists.

Teddy bears were placed on chairs in the bus that was to transport the kidnapped children and their families to Beilinson and Schneider Medical Centers in Tel Aviv.

None of the released hostages were dual citizens, to the bitter disappointment and chagrin of US President Joe Biden, who worked hard to ensure that the deal went through.

The released hostages included:

Asher family:

Doron Katz-Asher (34 years old)

Raz Asher (age 4)

Aviv Asher (two years old)

Aloni family:

Daniel Aloni (45 years old)

Amelia Aloni (age 5)

The Monder family:

Ruth Munder (age 78)

Keren Monder (54 years old)

Ohad Monder (age 9)

– Adina Moshe (age 72)

– Hana Katzir (age 76)

– Margalit Mozes (age 77)

– Hanna Perry (age 79)

– Yaffe Adar (85 years old)

“The Israeli government embraces our citizens returning home,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement following the release. “The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abductees and missing persons.

“Our citizens underwent an initial medical examination and their families were informed by the appointed officials that they were back.

“The government – together with all the security forces – will accompany them and their families, and return boys and girls to Israeli borders.”

Unconfirmed reports indicated Saturday night that the temporary four-day ceasefire might be extended by an additional day or two, to facilitate the return of more hostages.

The second release of Israeli hostages was to take place at 5 pm Saturday but was delayed, allegedly because Hamas was waiting for the completion of the day’s deliveries of humanitarian aid within Gaza.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said in a statement Saturday night that the temporary ceasefire is to be just that: temporary, to facilitate the release of the hostages from Gaza.

“At the end of the operational pause, we will return promptly to our operations and offensive in Gaza,” Halevi said.

Israel sent a message that if the next round of hostages are not delivered by midnight, then the IDF would restart their attacks on Hamas targets.