Last week, former Israeli Communications Minister Ayoob Kara (Likud), praised the hundreds of Iraqis, who attended the first Erbil peace conference, hosted by the Center for Peace Communications, that called for Iraq to join the Abraham Accords and to cooperate with the Jewish state (300 Shiite & Sunni Iraqi Leaders Condemned Widely for Call to Join Abrahamic Accords).

“I am proud of you Mrs. Sahar Atlai, the director of the Research Institute of the Iraqi Culture Ministry, and my good friend Mithal Al Alusi, head of the Al Nahda Party,” Kara said.

Kara praised the Iraqi participants in the conference for valuing the lives and prosperity of Iraqi citizens over the terrorism orchestrated by the Iranian militias, “who would wipe out any country.” He called on the Iraqi Prime Minister to join the Abraham Accords and make peace with the Jewish state.

Following the conference, where some 300 Iraqi leaders converged to call for peace with Israel in Erbil, the capital city of Iraqi Kurdistan, an Iraqi court issued arrest warrants for three Iraqi nationals who called for peace with Israel at the conference.

One of the arrest warrants was issued to Mithal Al Alusi, leader of the Iraqi Ummah Party, who took part in the Erbil peace conference. According to reports, the Iraqi court warned that it plans to issue arrest warrants for all the conference participants, as soon as their identities became known.