Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Fox News Thursday that Israel has identified many targets inside Iran whose elimination would damage the Islamic Republic’s ability to develop a nuclear bomb (Israel updating plans to strike Iranian nuclear sites, Israeli defense minister tells Fox News).

“If the world stops them before, it’s very much good. But if not, we must stand independently and we must defend ourselves by ourselves,” Gantz said.

As to Iranian’s client terror militia Hezbollah, the defense minister warned it has hundreds of thousands of rockets and shared a classified map showing that many of these rockets are embedded in civilian locations on Israel’s border.

“This is a target map. Each one of them has been checked legally, operationally, intelligence-wise and we are ready to fight,” Gantz stated.

When asked for his opinion on the Biden administration’s willingness to return to the Iran nuclear deal, Gantz responded: “The American policy should be American policy, and Israeli policy should stay Israeli policy.”

A day earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on Fox & Friends to condemn the SNL joke that suggested only Israeli Jews were receiving the Covid-19 vaccine (Netanyahu slams ‘outrageous’ anti-Semitic joke by ‘SNL’ star Michael Che on Israel’s vaccine rollout).