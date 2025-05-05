Photo Credit: IDF

Following a seven-hour meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet on Sunday night unanimously approved plans to renew the military campaign in Gaza.

International negotiations have so far failed to secure the release of the 59 remaining hostages held by Hamas—24 of whom are believed to still be alive. No Israeli hostages have been freed since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18, following the collapse of a two-month truce with Hamas.

The goal of the renewed attack is to intensify pressure on Hamas, a strategy that has involved a blockade on humanitarian aid for over two months. However, it is widely believed that significant developments will not occur until after President Donald Trump’s scheduled trip to the Middle East next week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the plans on Friday, following prior approval by Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

The ministers also voted to transfer responsibility for future humanitarian aid distribution to civilian companies—a move opposed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Embattled Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar was absent from the meeting and was represented by his deputy.

The cabinet’s plan outlines a future—not immediate—introduction of humanitarian aid, to be managed by an international fund tasked with ensuring the aid does not reach Hamas. The cabinet has yet to determine when the aid will begin.

Minister Ben Gvir stated, “I don’t understand why we should give them humanitarian aid. They have enough food there—we need to bomb Hamas’s storage facilities.” In response, the Chief of Staff warned, “There is international law, we are committed to it—and we cannot starve the Strip. These statements are dangerous.” Ben Gvir retorted to Zamir, “We have no legal obligation to provide them with food. Whoever you’re fighting has enough.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu intervened, saying: “Excuse me, every minister here can state his position. You can say that you disagree. If they say things that are against the law, it is the Attorney General’s job to clarify the law for them.” Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara then said, “I want to stress that we are committed to international law,” and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, concluded, “Let it be stated for the record that no minister intends to violate international law.”

The discussion focused on approving operational plans to intensify military pressure on Hamas, including expanded ground maneuvers and the seizure of territory in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces are expected to maintain a presence, in contrast to the previous chief of staff’s method of withdrawing the forces shortly after they annihilated the Hamas fighters in a given area – which resulted in said area becoming infested with terrorists once again.

At the end of the meeting, the cabinet approved plans to intensify the fighting and expand the mobilization of reserve forces. In recent days, numerous reserve commanders have alerted their troops to prepare for an unplanned call-up. The incoming reserve units are expected to be divided into two groups: battalions that will take part in offensive operations deep inside the Gaza Strip, and brigades that will replace regular army units, allowing those units to spearhead the new phase of the ground operation.

