These are the guidelines issued by Israel’s Health Ministry on Tuesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic:

1. Do not leave home except in situations that absolutely require it.

2. Do not leave home for parks, playgrounds, the beach, pools, libraries, museums, nature reserves and gardens or other public spaces, except for taking your children with the family, and to walk your animal by yourself.

3. There will be no classes at all, not even with a minimum number of participants, including sports clubs and gyms. This rule applies to classes that take place in public and in private settings. An unorganized sporting activity can be carried out in a group of up to 5 people, maintaining a distance of two meters.

4. Social connections should be maintained by remote communication. Avoid hosting friends and family who do not reside at your home.

5. Guidelines for at-risk populations: elderly and people of any age with severe chronic illnesses, prolonged respiratory illnesses including asthma, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, immune system disorders and conditions, malignant diseases and immune system disorders, must avoid going out of the house as much as possible, and must not host people at home, except for essential services. Friends and family should be relied on to deliver supplies to your home.

6. Reduce the need to leave home utilizing the following tools: remote work, video calls and teleconferencing; every employer must keep a two-meter distance between employees and ensure personal and environmental hygiene rules; shipping and delivery services only to the doorstep; dental treatment should be postponed for all treatments except in emergency situations.

7. Even when leaving home in situations that require it, contact between people must be minimized and a 2-meter distance must be maintained.

8. Consumption of health services: if there is a health problem, it is advisable to seek remote medical services and not reach the clinic physically as much as possible, in accordance with your HMO’s guidelines online and in the media.

Immediately upon commencement of the quarantine, the communication channels with your HMO must be established. If you need medical attention, check the Internet or with family members if you need medical services.

If you feel that you are developing an illness with a fever, with or without respiratory symptoms, you should go into home isolation and avoid contact with family members. Your temperature should be measured twice a day. If you are concerned, contact your doctor or the referral center of your HMO.

In case of a fever, the patient must remain in isolation for up to two days after the fever has subsided. The rest of the family will be in isolation only in a diagnosed case of the coronavirus.