Photo Credit: IDF

Two weeks after his movements were recorded by Hezbollah and broadcast on Lebanese media, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi returned for a visit to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon amid tensions with the Iranian proxy.

Halevi toured the border in the 91st Division (the Galilee Formation) sector with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, and the Commanding Officer of the 91st Galilee Division, BG Shay Kleper.

As part of the visit, Halevi toured the barrier being built along the border.

The barrier’s construction has progressed by dozens of kilometers in recent months, the IDF said.

The commanders described to Halevi the defenses in the area and measures taken to strengthen the security of the residents of the north.

In addition, there was a situational assessment during which the commanders reviewed recent events and presented a variety of measures used by the division to disrupt and thwart sovereignty violations in the area of the border.

Earlier in the day, President Isaac Herzog also traveled to inspect the northern border, referring to the area as “an incredible area, a beautiful area, with great people who are only doing good by building our country.”

Herzog told reporters “Lebanon is in havoc, it is collapsing, it is a tragedy. We extend our hands to the Lebanese people. They don’t deserve this; they don’t deserve the Iranian spell that kills and ruins many parts of their country. They definitely don’t deserve the involvement of Hezbollah, which undermines their stability and wellbeing.”

Herzog warned Hezbollah not to be “mistaken,” noting the IDF is strong and united.

“It is capable and will protect and defend our sovereignty and the security and wellbeing of the people of Israel. This is our top priority.”