Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

Israeli parliamentarians voted on Tuesday to increase their pay and that of senior public officials by 5.1%, down from an initially planned 12.5% hike.

Wages had been frozen since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Accordingly, regular Knesset members will now earn a monthly wage of 47,582 shekels ($13,980), while ministers will take home 53,257 shekels ($15,650).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive 59,218 shekels ($17,400) per month, and President Isaac Herzog 67,971 shekels ($19,970).

Supreme Court chief Esther Hayut will pocket NIS 109,573 ($32,200) each month.

Knesset Comptroller Haim Avidor said that the new salaries were “respectable,” whereas a 12.5% pay raise would not have reflected current market conditions.

By comparison, U.S. Senators and House Representatives earn $174,000 per year.

U.S. President Joe Biden earns $400,000 per year, with an expense account of an additional $50,000.