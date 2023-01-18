Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut, November 1, 2017.

Israeli parliamentarians voted on Tuesday to increase their pay and that of senior public officials by 5.1%, down from an initially planned 12.5% hike.

Wages had been frozen since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Accordingly, regular Knesset members will now earn a monthly wage of 47,582 shekels ($13,980), while ministers will take home 53,257 shekels ($15,650).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive 59,218 shekels ($17,400) per month, and President Isaac Herzog 67,971 shekels ($19,970).

Supreme Court chief Esther Hayut will pocket NIS 109,573 ($32,200) each month.

Knesset Comptroller Haim Avidor said that the new salaries were “respectable,” whereas a 12.5% pay raise would not have reflected current market conditions.

By comparison, U.S. Senators and House Representatives earn $174,000 per year.

U.S. President Joe Biden earns $400,000 per year, with an expense account of an additional $50,000.

