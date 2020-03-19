Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Office

The State of Israel is moving to a seven-day lockdown, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday night, with the instructions to Israelis to stay at home no longer optional, but instead now mandatory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov all took to the podium this evening to update the nation on the government’s latest guidelines for fighting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Netanyahu said that even with the steps taken so far to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel has only managed to “slow down the pace of the spread of the virus, but the virus continues to spread.”

Therefore, “the government will approve tonight emergency regulations on limiting movement,” he said. The regulations were approved by court order, which the prime minister declined to share in his brief statement, but a copy of which was later provided to media. (see below)

“This isn’t a request, this isn’t a recommendation, this is an mandatory order. The purpose of these instructions is to ensure as few people as possible will be infected and infect others.”

The lockdown will be in effect for at least 7 days.

“You can go out to a supermarket and to a doctor briefly for the essentials, but that’s it,” he added. “The orders will be enforced.”

Police will be the ones to enforce the Health Ministry guidelines that were issued Wednesday; effective immediately, no one is to be allowed to leave their homes except for necessities.

“Look around you if you doubt the reasons for doing this,” Netanyahu added. “Look at France, look at Spain. Look at Italy. Look closely.” He paused. “We don’t want the situation in Italy, to happen here in Israel. This is not what we want.”

As of 10 pm local time, there were 677 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State of Israel. The Defense Ministry announced also Thursday evening that it completed the purchase of 2,500 ventilators for Israeli medical centers, at a cost of $50 million.

court order for the enforced restrictions