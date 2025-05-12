Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

Israel is holding a mass casualty drill in advance of the upcoming Lag B’Omer celebrations taking place Thursday night and Friday at the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron.

Two large-scale drills simulating mass casualty incidents at the site will take place Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement





The exercise, involving Israel Police and Fire & Rescue Services along with Magen David Adom (MDA), will simulate terror attacks, rocket fire, crowd stampedes, and road closures among other scenarios.

The extensive drills aim to ensure peak preparedness, following the tragic events of 2021, Israel’s deadliest civilian disaster, when 45 worshippers lost their lives and more than 100 were injured in a deadly stampede during the Lag B’Omer pilgrimage.

The drills will feature intensive care and standard ambulances, mass-casualty response units, motorcycles, a mobile intensive care bus, ATVs, field clinics, a command vehicle, and an MDA helicopter.

During the Lag B’Omer events beginning Thursday night, hundreds of staff and volunteers from various rescue organizations will provide emergency care for the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims expected.

MDA will deploy medical teams across the site, including a dedicated treatment tent for women. Teams will remain onsite through Sunday evening.

The public is urged to follow police and organizer instructions, avoid overcrowding, and prioritize safety, so that everyone returns home safely.

Share this article on WhatsApp: