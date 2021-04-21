Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Ministry of Regional Cooperation

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis and Morocco’s Ambassador-designate to Israel, Abd Al Rahim Byoud, said in a joint statement Tuesday the peace agreement signed between the two nations “substantially changes” the diplomatic situation in the region.

Akunis and Byoud, who also serves as chief of the Moroccan Liaison Office in Israel, said at their meeting in Jerusalem they discussed the historic peace agreement between the two nations and its anticipated approval by the Knesset. Also on the agenda were the start of developing the nuts and bolts of bilateral cooperation.

Advertisement



“The agreement between the two countries has great potential in trade, the economy, tourism, technology and innovation,” Akunis said.

“The agreement substantially changes the diplomatic situation in our region and creates a completely new atmosphere in the Middle East.

“All Israeli citizens, without exception and including the many immigrants from Morocco, are happy and moved by the network of relations being forged between the two countries.”

“The historic peace agreement between the two countries greatly pleased the Moroccan people who love Israel,” Byoud noted.

“Jewish tradition is an inseparable part of Moroccan culture. I look forward to increased bilateral cooperation,” Byoud said. “We must find expression for the warming of relations in many fields.

“Right after Ramadan, we will act to tighten tourist relations between our countries via the operation of direct flights. I look forward to working with the Regional Cooperation Ministry on joint projects that will benefit both peoples.”