Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads government cabinet meeting at the IDF's Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv. October 7 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Israelis in a statement Saturday night to unite as Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization wages war against the Jewish State.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister made it clear that Israelis should prepare for an extended round of hostilities.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry likewise issued a statement via X (formerly Twitter), saying that some of the images of what was happening were “so disturbing we cannot even share them.”

The prime minister led a meeting of the country’s Security Cabinet on Saturday afternoon, in which the ministers decided on the objectives for the next several days. On Saturday night Netanyahu convened the entire government cabinet at the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv as well.

Following operational assessments, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expanded the “special security situation” status to apply to the entire Israeli territory. “This enables the IDF to provide security instructions to civilians and to close public sites in accordance with security needs,” the Defense Ministry explained.

“In war, one needs to be level-headed,” Netanyahu pointed out. “I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal: victory in the war.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

