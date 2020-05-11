Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Minister Gilad Erdan

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan agreed Monday to a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to serve as Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations and Israeli Ambassador to the United States as well.

“I am proud and moved by the privilege of struggling for the justice of our cause in the international arena and defending Israel in the face of the expected challenges in the coming years,” Erdan said in a statement released Monday night.

Advertisement

The prime minister thanked Minister Erdan and said he “looks forward to continued cooperation between them on important missions for the State of Israel in the years ahead,” according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

In the meantime, Erdan will continue serving in his current position as public security minister until his appointment as ambassador is approved by the government, the PMO said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleCyprus Continues Flight Ban for Two More Weeks
Next articleCorona Lag B’Omer: Celebrating Together Apart!
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...