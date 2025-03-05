Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s cabinet is set to meet to review the report on the Shin Bet’s failures before and on October 7. According to News14 senior commentator Yaakov Bardugo, the report will recommend the immediate and “shameful” dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. The Shin Bet report exposes a series of professional and moral failures that are deemed irreparable.

Bardugo, 59, is a businessman and attorney, currently serving as a presenter and political commentator on Channel 14 and right-wing radio station Galey Israel. He previously worked as a political commentator and current affairs host on Army Radio and as a columnist for Israel Hayom. Bardugo has also held executive positions as CEO of the Center for Local Government in Israel, and CEO of the National Lottery.

“Anyone who has seen the full report understands that significant changes have been made to it over the past month, and it has essentially been manipulated for political publicity,” writes Bardugo. “The report presented to the public is not the original; it has been altered and tailored for public relations purposes. In reality, it’s more of a document crafted by PR professionals than by investigators.”

Bardugo adds: “Shin Bet personnel are attempting to shift the blame onto others, while constantly demanding a state investigation committee. In reality, they investigate themselves while asking others to investigate the political echelon. The Chief of Staff examined himself, and now the Shin Bet chief is requesting that his own team examine him.”

Knesset Deputy Speaker MK Hanoch Dov Milwidsky (Likud) on Wednesday told FM103 Radio, “I believe the relationship between the prime minister and the head of the Shin Bet is crucial for Israel’s strategy, and therefore, firing him is up to the prime minister.” He continued, “As long as the prime minister believes he can work effectively with the head of the Shin Bet, no one should interfere. If he no longer believes that, then the prime minister should remove him from his position.”

According to Milbitsky, “Just like in the army, internal investigations within the Shin Bet are important, but they cannot replace an external investigation. As a member of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, many questions arose for me when I read the investigation. I can’t go into details, but I can say that the assumption is they were aware of the situation with Hamas since the end of 2021 and had warned about it. We were given completely opposite reports, despite pointed questions asked near the Simchat Torah massacre regarding the Hamas situation. We received answers that were completely different from what was later written in the report.”

In a response letter from Deputy Attorney General Dr. Gil Limon to leftist Attorney Gilad Sher, he stated that the AG “is not aware of any intention or decision regarding the termination of the Shin Bet head’s term of office.”

Limon further noted that the authority to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet lies with the government. He explained that initiating a proposed resolution to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet is an administrative decision, which must follow an orderly process. This process must be based solely on substantive reasons, supported by a solid and complete factual foundation, free from extraneous considerations, and in full compliance with the provisions of the law.

In short, should Netanyahu decide to propose a motion to dismiss Bar, Attorney General Baharav-Meara intends to reject the move before it even takes place. And should the government proceed with dismissing Bar despite the AG’s prepared declaration of a legal impediment, there is little doubt that the High Court of Justice would swiftly issue an interim order freezing the dismissal as soon as the first petition is submitted.

Indeed, MK Naama Lazimi (The Democrats) stated on Saturday that if the head of the Shin Bet is fired, it could lead to a struggle, including a potential siege of the Knesset. “If the head of the Shin Bet is fired, there should be an unprecedented struggle until the decision is overturned,” Lazimi warned.

Because the Democrats are all about blocking the elected officials of the majority of Israelis from fulfilling their duty. Amazingly, these proto-fascists are actually calling Netanyahu a dictator.

