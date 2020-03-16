Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an update to the nation on Monday night that Israeli citizens would be asked to endure “even more” in the fight against the COVID-19 new coronavirus pandemic that continues to maintain its grip on the country.

Advertisement



At least 298 Israelis have been diagnosed with the virus, with four in very serious condition, and 16 medical staff among those who are ill – including a senior medical staff member at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital.

In his televised remarks to the nation, Netanyahu said public transportation would continue, but changes will be made – reductions – to be announced later.

Essential services are to remain open, such as pharmacies, medical clinics, supermarkets and small grocery stores. “There is no reason to storm the supermarkets and groceries,” Netanyahu repeated, as he did one day earlier. “There is no lack of food and there will be no lack of food or other essential supplies. Not now and not for Pesach. So don’t rush to the supermarket and clear the shelves. There is no need.”

Banks and ATMs will also remain open and well-stocked with cash, he said.

However, offices are to cut back their employee attendance by 70 percent; only essential businesses are to remain open.

Digital tracking via cell phones and other means will be carried out for at least the next 30 days – a measure approved by the government and the court due to the seriousness of the situation.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon added further details, explaining that unemployment insurance will be made available immediately to those who find themselves without jobs as a result of the crisis — with eligibility after only six months’ employment instead of the usual 12-month requirement.

At this point, however, all of the above is relevant only for a one-month period — basically, until the end of the Passover holiday. After that time, the government will re-evaluate and make further decisions.