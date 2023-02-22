Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Moshe Gafni, leader of the Haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, expressed his pleasure with the expected passage of the judicial reform legislation because he feels that Israel’s Supreme Court has been biased against the ultra-orthodox community over the years.

“34 years since I was elected to the Knesset,” he said, “I have been waiting to take down the Supreme Court’s power.”

“We are happy,” added Gafni. “The biggest troubles for religious issues and the Haredi public came from the Supreme Court. There is no area where it did not hurt us.”