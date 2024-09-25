Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90
The site where a missile fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah hit an assisted living house and several cars in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, September 25, 2024.

A rocket fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah directly hit a senior assisted living residence Wednesday morning in the ancient city of Tzfat (Safed), in northern Israel.

There were no physical injuries because all the residents were brought by staff members to safe rooms within the building, according to United Hatzalah.

Multiple rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, and others landed in open areas around the city.

It is important to note, however, that “open areas” can include city streets, parks and nearby agricultural fields, where wildfires are often sparked as a result of the exploding rockets.

Residents of Tzfat and other communities in northern Israel have spent long hours this week in their bomb shelters under repeated Hezbollah rocket attacks.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

