Israelis at the Tel Aviv beach in winter clothes are watching Israeli Air Force planes in the annual Yom Ha'Atzmaut aerial show.

Israel’s Air Force has produced a new interactive map this year to allow citizens of the Jewish State to see the exact route its famed fighter pilots will fly as they crisscross the nation Thursday on Independence Day.

Click here to reach the site.

One can choose the exact location to visualize, and find the route of the flights overhead, as well as the times at which the pilots will soar over the various locations.

The site also includes a little quiz and some games to try while you’re waiting to watch the flyover.

The site is in Hebrew, but one can easily convert the language by tapping into “Google Translate” on a Chrome browser.

Check it out!

