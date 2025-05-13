Photo Credit: CUMTA

Millions of Israelis were sent racing to bomb shelters early Tuesday evening in another hypersonic ballistic missile attack fired by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

Red Alert sirens blared in central Israel from Tel Aviv north to Netanya, east to Jerusalem and all points between, the Lowlands, Modi’in, Elad, Beit Shemesh, Beitar, and Gush Etzion.

The IDF Aerial Array intercepted the missile.

Magen David Adom reported that its medics treated a 40-year-old woman with moderate leg injuries in Holon. She was taken to Wolfson Medical Center. In addition, a 65-year-old woman was treated for a head injury; she was taken to Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Ichilov Medical Center.

Since the IDF resumed its offensive against the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza on March 18, the Houthis have launched 31 missiles and at least 10 suicide drones at the Jewish State.

Only one landed in Israeli territory – a missile that hit the outskirts of Ben Gurion International Airport on May 4, wounding six people but killing no one.

In response, Israel carried out two devastating bombing attacks against Yemen’s main Hodeidah Port and its only international airport in Sana’a.

