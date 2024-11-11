Photo Credit: Flash90

Alarms were sounded Monday morning in the Judean region and the Lachish area. The IDF reported that “Following the alerts that were activated in the Judean Lowlands, Judea, and Lachish areas, the Air Force intercepted one launch that made its way from the direction of Yemen.” The alarms sounded, among other places, in the city of Beit Shemesh, Hebron, Netiv Ha’Lamed Heh, and Kfar Etzion.

The IDF also confirmed that four drones were intercepted during the night, having made their way to Israeli territory from the east, which most likely suggests the Iranian proxy militias in Iraq. Two of the drones were intercepted above Jordan before they crossed into Israeli territory.

The IDF said the Yemeni launch did not cross into Israeli territory, and the alerts were activated in keeping with Homeland Security protocol. The long-range rocket was downed by Israel’s Arrow system.

Police forces are in the area and are conducting scans to locate the crash sites of interception debris. Firefighters went out to conduct searches in the area. Fire and Rescue reported that “During the searches and following reports from citizens at the same time, firefighters located the sites of fires in several vehicles and vegetation in the Beit Shemesh area.”

In addition, searches are being conducted in the area to rule out additional fires and impacts from interceptor or missile fragments.

According to Beit Shemesh News, the fire in the city was likely the result of arson against a parked car and not the Yemeni rocket.

