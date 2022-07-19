Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF and other Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities on Sunday night in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the villages of Al Khader, Habla, Na’alin and Beita, resuming their operations after they were halted due to US President Joe Biden’s visit to the country last week.

During an operation in the city of Hebron, the forces arrested five wanted persons on suspicion of terrorist activity and located illegal M16 weapons and a number of other illegal weapons.

IDF troops also operated in the Jilazon refugee camp and arrested four wanted persons. During the operation, several rioters threw stones and bricks at the forces, who responded with gunfire.

During the operation in the village of Akeb, a number of terrorists threw stones, launched fireworks, and fired live ammunition at IDF and Border Police forces, who responded with means to disperse demonstrations and gunfire.

There were no Israeli casualties in any of the incidents.

A total of 11 wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.

The operation was suspended for about a week due to Biden’s visit and the government’s desire to refrain from severe incidents that could develop during the IDF’s operations.