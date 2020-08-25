Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Jotpe

The Israel Defense Forces launched nearly a dozen flares near the northern border with Lebanon late Tuesday night in order to illuminate the area after residents heard the sounds of gunfire coming from across the border.

The IDF issued instructions at around 11:30 pm to civilian residents living in the area to remain in their homes and lock their doors in the towns of Manara, Margaliot, Malkia, Misgav Am and Yiftach.

As of 12:20 am, the IDF issued an alert, saying, “Residents of the north are asked to stay near their bomb shelters, either those in the home or those nearby.”

Soldiers were searching the area for possible terrorist infiltrators who may have entered Israel from Lebanon, according to Israel’s Channel 12 television news.

“A security incident has taken place in the area around Manara, on the Lebanese border,” the IDF Spokesperson said. “Some of the access roads in the area have been blocked while we check things out.”

At approximately 11:50 pm, Doron Shenfar, spokesperson for the Kiryat Shmona municipality, sent out a text message to reassure the community’s residents, saying ‘Following the security incident in the area of Ramim Ridge, the military has placed roadblocks on the access roads around Malkia, Ramot Naftali and Margaliot.

“The explosions you hear are all coming from our own forces and they will be continuing for the rest of the night. At this point, Kiryat Shmona is continuing its normal routine. Our municipal “106” switchboard is open for any questions you may have, 24/7, and we’ll continue to update you with any changes that take place.

This is a developing story.