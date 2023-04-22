Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office / YouTube screengrab
Defense Ministry headquarters in the Kirya building in Tel Aviv, Memorial Day 2023

For the first time in the history of the state, the Israeli Ministry of Defense headquarters in the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv will be illuminated in memory of Israel’s fallen soldiers, the ministry announced Saturday night.

The word “Yizkor” will be projected onto the top of the building in addition to a memorial candle and the number of Israel’s fallen – 24,213.

“This is part of the IMoD’s central commemoration project to light virtual memorial candles on the “Yizkor” website,” the ministry said in its announcement.

The initiative was approved by the Director-General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and was led by the Department of Families and Commemoration and the Logistics and Assets Department.

Visitors can light either personal or general virtual memorial candles, write a personal dedication and share it on social media by clicking here.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

