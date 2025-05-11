Photo Credit: IDF

The elite Golani Brigade has neutralized terrorist threats in more than a thousand buildings in the Morag Corridor and the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the IDF said this weekend.

Golani fighters have located dozens of tunnel shafts, and eliminated dozens of terror operatives during their operations as well.

At present the troops are fighting in the “Jenina” area of Rafah, the last location in which combat is taking place against the Hamas Rafah Brigade, according to the IDF, while preparing to expand their operations to additional locations.

Five reserve brigades have been called up to take part in Operation Gideon’s Chariots, the expanded offensive against Hamas in Gaza, including one infantry and one armored brigade called up this weekend in addition to three brigades called up last week.

Some 18,500 forces have been deployed, including the Givati Reserve Brigade, whose troops are leading the urban warfare and tunnel-clearing operations.

