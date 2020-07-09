Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi visit Leah and Simcha Goldin, parents of Lt. Hadar Goldin during a passive protest outside the memorial ceremony marking six years since the soldier's death and abduction outside the military cemetery in Jerusalem on July 2, 2020.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi entered quarantine Thursday (July 9) after confirming a member of the military with whom he met last week had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A number of senior military officers also entered a 14-day quarantine at that time as well, the IDF said.

“The chief of staff will … stick to his daily routine as much as possible,” the IDF said in a statement. “He feels well, is not displaying any symptoms and will be tested shortly.”

This is not the first time the chief of staff has found himself in this position; his first bout with quarantine “on the job” came in April after a similar exposure. At that time he tested negative and was allowed to leave the isolation.

Defense Minister / Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz also entered quarantine this week on Wednesday after it was discovered that a family member with whom he was in contact was later diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 28.

