IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi entered quarantine Thursday (July 9) after confirming a member of the military with whom he met last week had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A number of senior military officers also entered a 14-day quarantine at that time as well, the IDF said.

“The chief of staff will … stick to his daily routine as much as possible,” the IDF said in a statement. “He feels well, is not displaying any symptoms and will be tested shortly.”

This is not the first time the chief of staff has found himself in this position; his first bout with quarantine “on the job” came in April after a similar exposure. At that time he tested negative and was allowed to leave the isolation.

Defense Minister / Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz also entered quarantine this week on Wednesday after it was discovered that a family member with whom he was in contact was later diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 28.