Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

There were ongoing exchanges of fire with terrorists during IDF activity overnight Thursday in the Tulkarem “refugee” camp. The fire exchanges continued when the forces were leaving, and several terrorists were hit. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were thrown at the forces.

WAFA reported that two Arab youths were injured in the clashes.

Palestinian militants shot and injured one ISF element during operation at Nour Shams Refugee Camp in Tulkarem City pic.twitter.com/w0MwBZPihI — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) October 5, 2023

Two terrorists were killed Thursday morning after opening fire on an Israeli motorcyclist near Avni Hefetz, a Jewish settlement on the western edge of northern Samaria. According to reports, the terrorists overtook the rider and shot at him. He managed to avoid the shooting and reported the incident to IDF forces, who gave chase and killed the two a short time later.

Palestinians opened gunfire at Avnei Hefetz Settlement SE of Tulkarem City; ISF responded with gunfire, killed a Palestinian suspect and seriously injured another pic.twitter.com/4jF0sRLWlp — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) October 5, 2023

A few hours earlier, a terrorist was killed in Shechem during an exchange of fire near Joseph’s Tomb. WAFA reported that an Arab youth was injured by Israeli gunfire, while another was detained, during an Israeli raid at dawn on Thursday at the Balata “refugee” camp, east of Shechem. WAFA said that large forces accompanied by a military bulldozer stormed the Balata camp from its southern and northern entrances, amid heavy gunfire. The Red Crescent reported that the youth was hit by several bullets in his leg and pelvis, and was taken to the hospital.

According to WAFA, the Israeli forces detained a local resident after raiding his house in the camp, ransacked it, and caused serious material damage to its contents. WAFA claims the forces “deliberately destroyed several Palestinian-owned vehicles in the camp.”

Terrorists threw stones overnight Thursday at Israeli vehicles near the village of Sinjil northeast of Ramallah in Binyamin. An Israeli woman was slightly injured and a civilian whose vehicle was damaged responded with fire. IDF forces were dispatched to the scene and the incident is being investigated.

Here’s hoping they won’t imprison the Israeli who defended his life.