Israeli forces operating against Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Force has confirmed the elimination of two Hezbollah terrorists Thursday in southern Lebanon.

One of the terrorists, a member of the elite Hezbollah ‘Radwan’ Force, was killed in a drone strike in Meis el-Jabal. The second terrorist was carrying out surveillance and gathering intelligence for the Iranian proxy near Lebanon’s border with Israel, also near Meis el-Jabal.

Earlier this week, the IDF struck and dismantled a storage facility in the Dahieh area of Beirut, where precision missiles belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization were stored.

Over the past month, the IDF has struck more than 50 terror targets across Lebanon.

