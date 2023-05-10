Photo Credit: Arab social networks

The Paratroopers’ special force at 5 AM Wednesday eliminated two terrorists who shot at the fighters from a vehicle in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin. An M16 rifle and a handgun were found in the vehicle.

According to the PA Ministry of Health, the two men are Ahmed Jamal Tawfiq Assaf, 19, and Rani Walid Ahmed Qatanat, 24.

Eyewitnesses told Al-Quds that the special force set up ambushes in Qabatiya for wanted persons in the early dawn, including snipers on the roofs. Immediately after they had been discovered, clashes erupted between the force and armed locals. Military reinforcements were rushed into the town to help push off the gunmen.

According to witnesses, a vehicle carrying the two gunmen was rushing at an armored vehicle with soldiers, who got out before the crash and fired at the gunmen, killing both.

Angry marchers took to the streets of Jenin and the nearby refugee camp, led by armed terrorists, chanting slogans calling for revenge.

Walid was a released security prisoner the IDF had tried to arrest on terror charges several times in the past. His uncle told Al-Quds that after Walid had heard of the military presence in Qabatiya, he left the Jenin refugee camp and rushed to participate in the fighting.