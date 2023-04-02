Photo Credit: Doron Horowitz / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces announced late Sunday night that its forces shot down an aircraft near the northern border.

There were no casualties.

“IDF helicopters and fighter jets were scrambled after an unidentified aircraft apparently entered Israeli territory from the direction of Syria,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The vehicle was tracked by an Israel Air Force control unit,” the IDF said.

“The vehicle was downed in an open area and did not pose a danger at any stage. No alert was triggered in accordance with the policy.”

There have been a number of security events that have taken place recently along the northern border, nearly all of them on Israel’s border with Lebanon.

Last month, a Lebanese Army soldier physically pushed an Israel Defense Forces officer during an altercation that occurred when the Lebanese soldier pulled out of the ground an iron stake placed there by the Israeli military officer.

Soldiers from the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were deployed to the site of the altercation.